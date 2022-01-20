ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2021: Live Updates

Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs triple j get ready to hold their annual Hottest 100 celebrations on Saturday, January 22nd, they’re doing things a little bit differently this year, kicking off the festivities with their list of the tracks that almost made it. Having revealed the 100 songs that didn’t quite make...

au.rollingstone.com

Variety

Who Might Be Performing at the Grammy Awards?

Now that we know the what, the when and the where of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the next question is the most fun: who? Who might be gracing the glamorous Grammy stage on the night of April 3? While many in the industry seem to believe that holding the big show in Las Vegas will be a detriment to Grammy Week if not the show, there’s a lot more silver in that lining than might seem at first blush. As the omicron variant has caused yet another disruption to touring plans, Vegas residencies have become a very attractive touring-without-touring option for...
Variety

When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date With Same Lineup

Due to overwhelming demand, Las Vegas’ stacked When We Were Young festival has added a second date, on Sunday, Oct. 23. Now taking place Oct. 22 and 23, the second date will feature the same lineup as Day 1, the festival announced on Twitter. Led by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, the emo and pop-punk festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Recalling the heyday of Warped Tour, the lineup also features Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, AFI, the Used, the All American Rejects, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat...
Rolling Stone

Stephen Malkmus Debuts Two New Songs at First Live Show Since 2019

Stephen Malkmus showcased two new songs at a concert in Portland, the musician’s first show since 2019. Performing at venue the Alberta Abbey, Malkmus and his band also played Pavement’s “Father To A Sister Of Thought.”. The new songs, titled “MTV” and “Making Friends,” have yet to...
Rolling Stone

Gretta Ray on The Songs that Inspired ‘Begin to Look Around’

While 2021 may have been a dull 12 months for some, it was certainly a banner year when it came to the amount of brilliant music that was released. Of course, when it comes to powerful albums, stunning debuts, or full-lengths that continue to resonate, it’s impossible to go past Gretta Ray and the majesty of Begin to Look Around.
Rolling Stone

22 Movies We Can’t Wait to See at Sundance 2022

It was on again, then maybe possibly not, then most definitely “yes” if you were booster-shot and vaccinated — 2022 was set to be the year that Sundance would return to doing an in-person film festival, after 2021’s all-virtual edition. Attendees would once again be packed onto shuttles, comparing notes on which social-issue documentary to catch and crowing about seeing Ariana Grande at the checkout stand of the grocery store on Park Ave. A viral variant had other plans, alas, and we’re back to communing over cinematic discoveries and must-sees while hunched over our respective laptops. The 2022 in-person edition was canceled, and while the fest would still run from January 20th through the 30th, it would be online only. It was the right choice, the safe choice, and one met with both sighs of frustration and, frankly, relief. Ah, Sundance! Ah, humanity!
Rolling Stone

The Slow Release of Jack Bratt

Cast your mind back to 2019 for a moment, to an era which many have labelled ‘the before times’. The idea of a global pandemic seemed almost far-fetched, and the notion of musicians being unable to achieve any of the goals they set for themselves – be it touring, recording, releasing, or otherwise – felt impossible to grasp.
Rolling Stone

Have Your Say in This Year’s Rolling Stone Australia Reader’s Choice Award

With the Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards set to return for its second year in 2022, this week sees the polls open for the prestigious Rolling Stone Readers’ Choice Award, with subscribers being given a chance to have their say on the nominated artists until February 14th. Beginning...
Rolling Stone

Why Our Creator Economy Is Turning to Luxury and ‘Attention’ to Bridge the Gap Between Celebrities and Consumers

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Valued at just over $100 billion, today’s creator economy consists of innovators who make a living off platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. By the end of 2021, YouTube alone had paid out $30 billion to creators over the past three years.
Rolling Stone

Whoa: Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet House Lineup

Keanu Reeves will be among the performers — yes, performers — along with artists like Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio, and Jason Isbell when the Tibet House virtually holds its annual benefit concert on March 3. Composer Philip Glass, celebrating his 85th birthday this year, will once again serve...
