The #BettyWhiteChallenge Raised Over $100,000 For Animal Welfare & Wildlife Organizations

Fans rallied together to raise money in honor of the Golden Girl’s 100th birthday. The Golden Girls star Betty White passed away right before the turn of the new year, missing her centennial celebration by just a few weeks. White was well known for her animal rights and welfare work. So, in honor of her 1ooth birthday which would have been on January 17, 2022, fans came together online to raise funds for various organizations she supported using the now-viral #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“On Betty White’s 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name,” read the viral message alongside the hashtag. “Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves,” it continued.

In addition to her numerous on-stage accolades, the star also received various awards for her passion and dedication to protecting wildlife. That included her National Humanitarian Medal and a James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in 2017.

One of the main beneficiaries was the L.A. Zoo which received over $90,000 in donations in her honor, following the social media initiative. According to an interview with Wall Street Journal, donations were received from 49 states and 11 countries, showing just how far-reaching the efforts of the Emmy-winning actress were. On top of that, the iconic L.A. hot dog spot Pink’s donated $3,000 of the sales made from the “Betty White naked hot dog” to the zoo and The Walt Disney Corporation donated $25,000.

Artist Corie Mattie created the ‘Be more like Betty’ mural on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, featuring a QR code that can be scanned to donate directly to Wagmor Pets. The rescue has already received $17,000 largely thanks to the mural.

The success of the viral hashtag also brought in $30,000 to the Dottie’s Yard Fund, The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society of New York raised $52,000 and many smaller organizations have reported donations following the launch of the challenge.

While the star had big birthday plans of her own, her legacy has given many a huge cause for celebration.