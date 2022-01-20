ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Partey sent off just 15 minutes after coming off bench as Arsenal star crashes out of two tournaments in TWO DAYS

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago

THOMAS PARTEY took a seven-hour flight to play in Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool... to be sent off after FIFTEEN minutes.

The midfielder, 28, was brought on as a late substitute at the Emirates but lasted just a quarter of an hour thanks to two clumsy fouls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsNls_0drO64T500
Thomas Partey received his marching orders shortly before the 90 minutes was up Credit: AP

Partey received two yellow cards - the second for a tired, late foul on Fabinho with Arsenal trailing 2-0.

And the dismissal capped a miserable week for the Ghanaian, coming just two days after he was dumped out of the African Nations Cup.

The continental heavyweights were embarrassed 3-2 by minnows Comoros to finish bottom of their group.

Partey woke up in Cameroon on Thursday morning and landed in London just seven hours before kick-off, telling boss MIkel Arteta he was fine to take a spot on the bench amid the Gunners' squad problems.

Unfortunately Partey was rewarded with an early bath and second cup exit in this week as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

And his actions only created a further headache for Arteta, with Partey now banned for Sunday's clash against Burnley.

The Spanish boss, however, defended his decision to play his £45million man.

He said: "I do not regret, but I cannot use him now. It is what it is,.

"He made the effort to come, we had to play him.

‘Emile [Smith Rowe] has not had one single training session, Martin [Odegaard] as well, Laca [Alexandre Lacazette] had a yellow card.

"We had to make a decision and we decided to use him and unfortunately that happened."

Asked on Sky Sports whether fatigue played a part in the red card, Arteta said: "I don’t think so."

Before the game, Arteta had praised Partey for his committment.

He said: "He (Partey) showed his commitment.

"He is really disappointed to get [knocked] out of the Afcon, but straight away, he said, ‘I want to be involved’.

"He landed at midday and went straight to the hotel - he wants to be there on the bench to help.”

Incredibly, the red card was Arsenal's THIRD this month - meaning they have seen three times as many sendings off as goals in 2022.

