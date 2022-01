Lime is celebrating the launch of its latest electric bike in Washington, DC, this week, with more cities joining in this spring. The Gen4 e-bike boasts a new look, a more powerful motor, and a battery that's interchangeable with the Gen4 e-scooter. CEO Wayne Ting joined Cheddar to discuss the company's investment in electric bikes and the potential role of micromobility in the metaverse. "I think it would be incredible as a way to teach people to live greener, if there are worlds out there, metaverses out there, where the way you go faster in that world is if you take a bike and a scooter," he said. "So, you're teaching people better behavior as part of their virtual world as well."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO