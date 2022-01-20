ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fans React To Kacey Musgraves Purchasing 'Humongous' Item From Antique Shop

By Hannah DeRuyter
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8K8y_0drO307E00
Photo: Getty Images

Country Music singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves was on tour in Minneapolis and decided to stop by a local antique store.

Musgraves posted multiple Instagram stories on Wednesday (January 19) while she was visiting Hunt and Gather , located at 4944 Xerxes Ave. S, in Minneapolis.

Hunt and Gather posted a video on their social media pages of Kacy's several Instagram stories while shopping and they captioned it:

"In case y'all missed @spaceykacey's story! what a humble, sweet, beautiful person…thank you Kacey Musgraves for sharing some small business love today!"

The video consists of Kacy posting a series of stories, one of which shows an extremely large bust with the caption, "First tour stop find."

A Facebook user commented on their post, saying they were behind her in line at the store.

"I swear I was behind her today! I was in the store! She bought a humongous head statue and an awesome white rug!"

On Instagram, one user commented, saying that Musgraves talked about the store at her concert.

"She talked about buying that and maybe put it by her pool. She didn't say where she got it but I thought your place!!"

This isn't the first time Hunt and Gather has had a celebrity stop in their store.

In July of 2021, Actress Maureen McCormick , famously known as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch , stopped into the store .

McCormick commented on the Hunt and Gather's post of her visit and asked if she could move in.

"You are the sweetest!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!!!! Thank you for the amazing welcome and your kindness. Can I move in?" Of course, Hunt and Gather responded to her, saying, "yes you sure can!!!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

What Kacey Musgraves song you are based on your zodiac sign

Watching the transformation of Kacey Musgraves from outspoken country singer to genre-bending music star has been a slow burn, but one that both old and new fans are eating up. With the release of star-crossed on Sept. 10, 2021, Musgraves has proven she’s fully capable of diving into the pools...
MUSIC
Marietta Daily Journal

Kacey Musgraves is happy to take her sad divorce record on the road

On top of all the renewed worry about COVID, Kacey Musgraves faces what seems like another daunting hurdle heading into her tour this week: singing the ultra-personal, heartbreak-filled songs off her latest album night after night. Like a Texan caught in a squall, though, the Grammy-winning country-turned-pop singer is shrugging...
NASHVILLE, TN
guitargirlmag.com

Kacey Musgraves Kicks Off “star-crossed: unveiled” Her Anticipated 2022 Headline Tour

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves embarks on her sold-out North American tour, “star-crossed: unveiled,” promoted by AEG Presents. Kicking off last night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the shows see Kacey performing selections from her critically acclaimed album star-crossed for the first time and marks her first-ever triumphant arena tour across America. With stops including New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Dallas’ American Airlines Center in her native state of Texas, and Bridgestone Arena in her current home of Nashville, Kacey ends the tour on a high note at LA’s famed Crypto.com Arena. The shows feature support artists King Princess and MUNA; more information on tickets is available HERE.
MUSIC
KUCB

'Wait Wait' for Jan. 15, 2022: With Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves and panelists Helen Hong, Maz Jobrani, and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. A Medical Oinkthrough; Morning Sedition;...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Laredo Morning Times

See Kacey Musgraves Open New Tour With Dramatic, Flaming ‘Star-Crossed’

Similar to her performance of the song at September’s MTV Video Music Awards, Musgraves sang standing in front of an oversized heart that was engulfed in flames. Dressed in a black suit and flanked by a large band of musicians who provided the song’s ominous background chants, Musgraves offered a delicate reading of the heartbreaker ballad.
MUSIC
inquirer.com

Kacey Musgraves on singing about her divorce, getting COVID, and bringing her ‘Star-Crossed’ tour to Philly

Kacey Musgraves is making the leap to arena-sized attraction with her Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour, which comes to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday. The country-pop star from Golden, Texas, is touring in support of Star-Crossed, her 2021 album that chronicled the dissolution of her marriage to singer Ruston Kelly, whom she divorced in 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cleverock.com

Kacey Musgraves Concert Review | Cleveland, OH

The first concert at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse for 2022 took place last night (Sunday; 01.23.22) and Kacey Musgraves certainly started the year out with a bang. And, by bang, we mean confetti, rainbow lights, beautifully heartfelt songs, and quite a few light-up cowboy hats. Musgraves certainly made a big jump...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Mccormick
Person
Kacey Musgraves
995qyk.com

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’ Album Art Covers M&Ms

Kacey Musgraves joins fellow music artists David Bowie, H.E.R., and Rosalía as M&Ms is unveiling a new line of “Album Art” packs. The announcement says in part, “The four artists are each known for inspiring a wide range of entertainment-loving fans to be their true selves and for promoting a sense of belonging. The four ‘Album Art’ packs artists span a variety of music genres and were selected to ensure fans from different cultures, backgrounds, and generations are seen and represented.”
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Kacey Musgraves radiates charm, elegance during first major concert of 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heading into her first headlining arena tour, Kacey Musgraves promised something “f***ing pretty.” She may have undersold it. Sunday’s “Star-Crossed Unveiled” tour at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was an extravagant showcase with all the lights and confetti you’d want from Cleveland’s first major concert of the year. But nothing shone brighter than Musgraves, who strutted on stage just after 9:30 p.m. with cozy jeans, long hair and a smile beaming across her face.
CLEVELAND, OH
Colorado Springs Independent

Kacey Musgraves at Ball Arena, Denver

A decade before her disrobed performance on Saturday Night Live, Kacey Musgraves released her debut single “Merry Go ’Round,” a wry critique of small-town living that demythologized the stereotypes perpetuated by most of her Nashville peers: “Mama’s hooked on Mary Kay / Brother’s hooked on Mary Jane / And Daddy’s hooked on Mary two doors down,” she sang over a stripped-down arrangement that made the song’s success on contemporary-country radio all the more surprising.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Shop#Celebrity#Hunt Gather#Huntandgathermpls
Hello Magazine

Kacey Musgraves dazzles fans in sparkly crop top and figure-hugging pants

Kacey Musgraves is currently on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour and has won rave reviews from fans so far – and they are particularly loving her daring stage outfits. The country singer showed off a simpler outfit on Tuesday, but it was no less impressive. Teaming a crystal-embellished crop top with a pair of high-waisted pink pants that featured matching silver stripes down the side of the legs, Kacey was applauded by her followers for another gorgeous appearance.
CELEBRITIES
twincitiesmedia.net

Kacey Musgraves Kicks Off Her Tour With Dazzling Xcel Energy Center Performance

30 days. I have gone 30 days without a concert. I know that’s not as extreme as the initial pandemic but just having to type that number out breaks my heart. 30 days is too long for me to go without a concert but, thankfully, Kasey Musgraves made up for it and then some with her stunning performance on Wednesday night at The Xcel Energy Center. Yeah, I know– Kasey Musgraves is not my usual cup of tea but a show is a show and regardless of it was all just the hype in my head about being at a show again or it was legitimately an amazing show, I enjoyed every second of her and her opening acts’ performances.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire looks absolutely sensational in fringed black catsuit

Reba McEntire has been leaving fans absolutely spellbound with her return to the stage with her latest series of concerts. The country superstar took to Instagram to show off one of her incredible looks for the set while also giving a special shout-out. In the picture, Reba posed alongside fellow...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Tampa

Dolly Parton Released A Line Of Southern-Style Cake Mixes, But You May Have To Wait To Try Them

(CBS News) — Few people ever reach the status of “living legend” — but Dolly Parton is certainly one of them. And she is now taking on a new venture: a partnership with Duncan Hines, offering cake mixes and frostings. As of Wednesday, all the products were sold out online. On its website, Duncan Hines says the products will soon be available in retailers. The country superstar said her love for baking comes from her southern roots. “I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol’ southern stuff,” she told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. Parton’s cake line includes a limited edition variety of cake mixes that include coconut-flavored and banana-flavored mixes. Her line also includes buttercream frostings. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
NASHVILLE, TN
The Superficial

New Racy Miley Cyrus Photos Leaked

The sweet and innocent ‘Hannah Montana’ is no longer innocent. Now a new controversy has emerged after Miley Cyrus was clicked in a compromising position with her assistant. It seems that Miley is looking for controversies, or rather we can say controversies are looking for Miley. The leaked photos showed Miley lying on a sofa while her assistant is pulling her bra with her hands and kissing her breast(so it seems). Another shot reveals Miley with a group of naked men posing while she is lifting her shirt to her chest. However, the word ‘controversy’ is not new for Miley Cyrus. Earlier, she has been reportedly caught smoking Salvia from a bong.
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
299
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy