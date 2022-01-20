ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comedian Challenges TikToker With 'Smallest Apartment in New York': 'You Have a Closet?'

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If I brought a queen-sized mattress into my New York apartment, it would crush me to death," Ron Ervin...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AFP

New York apartment sells for $190 million

In one of the priciest sales in New York real estate history, a four-bedroom penthouse apartment overlooking Central Park was purchased for $190 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. When Och purchased the Central Park penthouse in 2019, he had already changed his state of residence for tax reasons to Florida, but planned to use the New York apartment as his pied-a-terre, the Journal reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Infamous Mob Hangouts in New York City

New York City and the mafia basically go hand-in-hand. As much as New York does not want to admit it, our ties are deeply connected to the gangs that used to — and in some cases, still — roam the streets. Here are ten mob hangouts throughout history: some may be closed, but they are certainly not forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharky
Person
Bill Gates
Secret NYC

10 Of The Best Steakhouses In New York City

Whether it’s an elaborate lunch, a fancy business dinner, or a special date, a steakhouse is never a bad idea. Steakhouses are dining staples in New York City, and dining at one of NYC’s classiest steakhouses is bound to leave an impression. While some are iconic spots that have been considered a go-to for years and others are on the newer side, we must admit they are all extremely tasty. Continue reading to find out which ones we consider to be the top 10 steakhouses in NYC.
untappedcities.com

The History of the Jewish Deli in NYC

When thinking about iconic New York City eateries, many may point to Peter Luger Steakhouse, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, or Wo Hop in Chinatown. But chances are, the first that comes to mind is Katz’s Delicatessen, open for (debatedly) well over a century serving up classic pastrami on ryes and matzoh ball soups. But Katz’s is one of perhaps two dozen Jewish delis remaining in New York City and the nearby area, and Jewish delis continue to close each year. We take a look at the history of the Jewish deli in New York City, including some lesser-known spots keeping traditions alive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Median#New Yorker#Tiktoker#The New York Post
Mashed

Bobby Flay Finally Sold His New York City Apartment

Bobby Flay found a slice of tranquility back in February of 2021 when he moved into his new Los Angeles home, per People. The food star purchased the newly renovated Hollywood Hills house for $7.6 million, and it has a live olive tree in the center of the building. Flay collaborated with the previous owners to outfit the sleek, modern home with a chef-worthy outdoor kitchen space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hudson Valley Post

New York Is Home To The Most Award-Winning Food In The U.S.

New Yorkers can officially proudly say we are home to the most award-winning food in the nation. The team at Shane Co. reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share some mouth-watering news. Shane Co. mapped out cities across the nation with the most award-worthy food. These award-winning restaurants make meals that satisfy even the most sophisticated of palettes as well as their hungry friends, Shane Co. tells Hudson Valley Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Murdered in ‘Best’ Small Town in New York

A Hudson Valley man was murdered in a quiet Hudson Valley town that was recently named the "best" small town in New York State. On Sunday, Jan. 16, New York State Police charged a Dutchess County man with murder. David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
747K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy