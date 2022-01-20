Comedian Challenges TikToker With 'Smallest Apartment in New York': 'You Have a Closet?'

When thinking about iconic New York City eateries, many may point to Peter Luger Steakhouse, Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, or Wo Hop in Chinatown. But chances are, the first that comes to mind is Katz’s Delicatessen, open for (debatedly) well over a century serving up classic pastrami on ryes and matzoh ball soups. But Katz’s is one of perhaps two dozen Jewish delis remaining in New York City and the nearby area, and Jewish delis continue to close each year. We take a look at the history of the Jewish deli in New York City, including some lesser-known spots keeping traditions alive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO