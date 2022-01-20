U.N. Resolution Condemns Holocaust Denial, Calls for Action From Social Media Companies

The first time, it was about remembrance. This time, it’s about preserving those memories. On Thursday, an Israeli-led resolution calling for a clear definition of Holocaust denial and concrete steps to fight it, passed the U.N. General Assembly by consensus. A total of 114 countries joined in as co-sponsors, including a deluge in the final moments before its passage, on a project that Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called his most important initiative in New York. Even diplomatic foes like Ireland and Turkey were early supporters of the resolution.

GERMANY ・ 2 DAYS AGO