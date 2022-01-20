ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

U.N. Resolution Condemns Holocaust Denial, Calls for Action From Social Media Companies

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Israel and Germany Appeal to UN to Condemn Holocaust Denial

Susanne Wasum-Rainer, the German Ambassador to Israel, and Jeremy Issacharoff, the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, have published a joint appeal against Holocaust denial, Der Tagesspiegel reported Thursday (Appell der israelischen und deutschen Botschafter gegen Holocaustleugnung). in a guest article for the Tagesspiegel and the Israeli daily Maariv, published on the...
SOCIETY
Shore News Network

Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Wrote A Letter Calling On Social Media Companies To Restrict ‘Propaganda’ About Critical Race Theory

Following the National School Boards Association letter sent to the White House comparing parents to domestic terrorists, the nation’s largest teachers union sent a letter to social media companies encouraging them to crack down on “propaganda” surrounding Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other education concerns raised by parents.
EDUCATION
The Jewish Press

Yad Vashem: UN Resolution Means Fighting ‘Nuanced, Complex’ Forms of Holocaust Denial

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on Thursday said it welcomed the unanimous adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the resolution rejecting and condemning any denial or distortion of the Holocaust. “As the international community focuses their attention on the events of the Holocaust, with the approach...
GERMANY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli-led resolution combating Holocaust denial gains overwhelming support at UN

The first time, it was about remembrance. This time, it’s about preserving those memories. On Thursday, an Israeli-led resolution calling for a clear definition of Holocaust denial and concrete steps to fight it, passed the U.N. General Assembly by consensus. A total of 114 countries joined in as co-sponsors, including a deluge in the final moments before its passage, on a project that Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called his most important initiative in New York. Even diplomatic foes like Ireland and Turkey were early supporters of the resolution.
GERMANY
FOXBusiness

January 6 Committee subpoenas social media companies

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol has issued four subpoenas to social media companies, demanding documents "relating to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election, domestic violent extremism, and foreign influence in the 2020 election." "Two key questions for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Denial#Antisemitism#U N#Media Companies#Agence France Press#The United Nations#Times#The U N General Assembly#The Associated Press#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force

Families of victims of enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by an elite Bangladesh paramilitary group Friday called on the UN to ban the security force from serving as peacekeepers. Families of victims of enforced disappearances and politicians have also stepped up pressure on the tainted security force.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
747K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy