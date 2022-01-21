ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘It’s all about connection.’ Gov. Hochul proposes new rail line for faster commute in NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTVzz_0drO2sDe00

Soon enough it will only take New Yorkers 40 minutes to get from southern Brooklyn to Queens.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the new proposed train line the Interborough Express.

"New York City and this region has the best transit system in the world , but we can always do things better,” said Hochul.

Hochul, along with Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials, discussed the proposal on Thursday.

Hochul says the current commute times are more than just an issue of inconvenience.

"This is a quality-of-life issue. If you can shave 30 or 40 minutes off someone’s commute every single day, that is a gift,” said Hochul.

The proposed line will be built along with the already existing Bay Ridge connector and help connect up to 88,000 New Yorkers to the boroughs they need to get to weekly.

The governor says “connection” is what infrastructure is all about.

"It’s about creating connections between communities, between people and their jobs, people and their families, people and their friends. It’s all about connection,” said Hochul.

The governor says it will not only reduce travel times but also expand economic opportunities for those in the outer boroughs and drastically reduce commute times between Brooklyn and Queens.

The proposed line is set to connect with 17 different subway lines .

