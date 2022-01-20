ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Allows Some Jets to Perform 'Low Visibility Landings' as 5G Saga Continues

By Fatma Khaled
 2 days ago
The FAA said its "working diligently to determine which altimeters are reliable and accurate where 5G is deployed in the United...

KABC

FAA Says 5G Landing Restrictions May Impact Bad Weather Landings

(Washington, DC) — The FAA is warning that 5G restrictions may impact aircraft landings in bad weather. There are low visibility concerns at a number of U.S. airports. The FAA fears customer 5G cellphone signals could interfere with crucial aircraft equipment. Verizon and AT&T agreed this week to delay a rollout of 5G towers near airports.
WASHINGTON, DC
5G Debacle: US FAA Continues To Clear Aircraft For Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this week issued new approvals that allow nearly 80% of the commercial fleet in the United States to conduct low-visibility landings at airports where communications firms have deployed 5G C-band. The country’s aviation body highlighted that some regional jets have also been cleared as the wireless saga continues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Syracuse.com

Full ban on low-visibility landings at Syracuse airport lifted

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its full ban on low-visibility landings at Syracuse Hancock International Airport following the rollout of 5G cellular networks by wireless carriers. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority said Wednesday that the FAA had prohibited low-visibility landings at Hancock because of concerns that...
SYRACUSE, NY
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

FAA clears most big jets to land at Sea-Tac; regional planes are not cleared of 5G interference risk

SEATTLE — The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday added Seattle-Tacoma International to its list of airports where a designated set of large jets are now permitted to land in low visibility without risk of interference from the new 5G wireless networks. The list of cleared aircraft, though, doesn’t include any of the smaller planes that the big airlines use to fly passengers from less populous cities to their main hubs.
SEATTLE, WA
wincountry.com

U.S. FAA OKs 62% of commercial air fleet for some landings in 5G zones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has issued new approvals on Wednesday for Boeing and Airbus planes that allow an estimated 62% of U.S. commercial airplanes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band is deployed. The FAA early Wednesday approved another three altimeters...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

FAA order stipulates new 787 landing requirements due to 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Boeing 787-specific order limiting that aircraft’s operations due to potential interference caused by newly launched 5G cellular networks. A new FAA airworthiness directive (AD) specifically prohibits 787s from landing at certain airports when runways are covered with ice or with water atop...
ECONOMY
newsy.com

FAA Orders New Landing Procedures Near 5G Service

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hutch Post

FAA sets rules for some airline landings near 5G service

WASHINGTON (AP) —Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land. The Federal Aviation Administration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAPT

FAA clears some commercial planes for low-visibility landings after warning 5G could interfere

Federal officials are easing up some of the restrictions on commercial airliners set to take effect this week when new 5G technology comes online. The Federal Aviation Administration said it has cleared for use two radar altimeters used in some Boeing and Airbus jets, a move that it says will allow many U.S. commercial aircraft to make low-visibility landings at some airports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Detroit News

FAA clears way for some jets to fly within 5G airwaves

U.S. aviation regulators granted approvals that will allow some jetliners to operate within zones where new 5G wireless services are set to begin Wednesday, significantly reducing the potential impact on flight schedules. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday airline manufacturers had shown that the mobile-phone signals won’t cause interference...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mobileworldlive.com

FAA clears some landings near 5G

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared certain Boeing and Airbus aircraft to conduct low-visibility landings near new 5G signals, reducing the chance forthcoming launches in C-Band spectrum will cause widespread flight delays. The agency estimated 45 per cent of the commercial aircraft fleet in the US is now approved...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

