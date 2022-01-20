ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
71 Percent of U.S. Senators Out if Age Limits Imposed on Elected Officials

By Jon Jackson
 2 days ago
Fifty-eight percent of Americans surveyed in a new poll said that there should be a maximum age limit for elected...

Gabriel Irish
2d ago

should serve only two terms at a time and then have to work a menial job so they can actually deal with and relate to the people they are supposed to represent.

Jeff Gravelle
2d ago

It is funny reading all the comments. Everybody is for term limits but we keep voting in the same people. Maybe the citizens should vote out politicians who been elected more than two terms. Term limits won't solve the problem. We need to demand change and make the politicians feel the pain if they are more worried about party over country.

Beautiful Khaos
2d ago

Not only age limits but TERM LIMITS. 2 terms and your done. Just like the President.

