71 Percent of U.S. Senators Out if Age Limits Imposed on Elected Officials
Fifty-eight percent of Americans surveyed in a new poll said that there should be a maximum age limit for elected...www.newsweek.com
should serve only two terms at a time and then have to work a menial job so they can actually deal with and relate to the people they are supposed to represent.
It is funny reading all the comments. Everybody is for term limits but we keep voting in the same people. Maybe the citizens should vote out politicians who been elected more than two terms. Term limits won't solve the problem. We need to demand change and make the politicians feel the pain if they are more worried about party over country.
Not only age limits but TERM LIMITS. 2 terms and your done. Just like the President.
