Both Reese Witherspoon and Ina Garten shared a few of their big wellness goals for 2022…the chef just set her bar for success at a dramatically more attainable level. Witherspoon kicked off the new year by posting a few healthy habits she’s currently “working towards” on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life?,” before listing four she’s started incorporating. “1. Start the day with a big glass of water,” she began. “2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30–60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10 pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO