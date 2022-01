Dividend stocks have handily outperformed their non-dividend-paying peers over the long haul. This income trio could really pad investors' pocketbooks in 2022. Time and again, the stock market demonstrates the power of patience for investors. Despite the widely followed S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit corrections since the beginning of 1950, each and every one of these sizable declines was eventually put into the rearview mirror by a bull market rally.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO