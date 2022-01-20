ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In India's surveillance hotspot, facial recognition taken to court

trust.org
 6 days ago

A lawsuit against use of facial recognition in Telangana state is seen as a test case as the technology is rolled out nationwide. * Lawsuit challenges facial recognition as unconstitutional. * Telangana is state with most facial recognition systems. * Police say technology helps deter and catch criminals. By...

news.trust.org

biometricupdate.com

Facial recognition deployed in Delhi to foil terror threats ahead of Republic Day

Police in India’s capital New Delhi say they have deployed a multi-layer security system including more than 300 facial recognition CCTV cameras to put security under control as States and Union Territories prepare to celebrate the country’s Republic Day in a few days, reports ANI. The Republic (Independence) Day celebrations begin on January 23.
INDIA
gamepressure.com

Hour of Gaming a Day and Facial Recognition - Chinese Holidays by Tencent

Chinese children are unlikely to spend their entire winter holidays playing video games. An hour a day at most, and a facial recognition system will make sure of that. Tencent is tightening restrictions on minors in their free time. Underage gamers in China are under increasing scrutiny. Tech giant Tencent...
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Ola 2-way talking security camera has voice-activated search, facial recognition & more

Get all the information you want about everything going on around your home with Ola 2-way talking security camera. Offering voice-activated search, facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and more, it’s seriously smart. Moreover, it boasts body movement analysis, and it has fall, cry, and panic detection. And 2-way talking means just that: it understands and responds to you! Simply ask Ola a question through the connected smartphone app, and she’ll respond as a result of AI technology and contextual understanding. That means Ola understands even when you ask seemingly complicated questions about what happened at specific places on specific dates at specific times. Furthermore, Ola knows your life’s patterns and when something goes awry—that’s when you get a personalized notification. And Ola makes searching through hours of footage a breeze. Just ask for the footage you’d like to see, and Ola will show you.
ELECTRONICS
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

“Getting screwed really radicalised me”: The drone worker taking on Amazon’s secretive management system

Patrick McGah, a mechanical engineering PHD who lives in Seattle, had heard the stories about Amazon’s cut throat corporate culture, but wasn’t that worried when he took a job in their drone division in October of 2019. Sure, he’d seen that widely New York Times article a few years before, where former employees described workers regularly weeping at their desks, where managers said they sought to create “purposeful Darwinism” among the ranks. But Mr McGah had already worked with Amazon’s drone team when he was with a software company that business with them, so he thought he knew what...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

The ultimate high-flyer: Fearless 'airline stewardess' perches on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa as an Emirates A380 thunders past for daredevil commercial

A fearless 'airline stewardess' who went viral when she stood atop the world's tallest building in an Emirates airlines advertisement last year has repeated the feat - but this time with even higher stakes. Skydiver and social media star Nicole Smith-Ludvik once again donned her Emirates uniform and clambered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time

India’s Congress Party Courts Women in Major State Elections

An actress jailed for protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial citizenship law, the mother of a rape survivor, and a beauty pageant winner. These are the women leading India’s once-dominant Congress party as it seeks to reinvent itself in a hotly contested state election. The slew of female...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
biometricupdate.com

No let up as Aussies push for federal laws governing facial recognition

A group in Australia, including a former human rights commissioner there, has committed to writing model legislation for regulating facial recognition. According to an article in InnovationAus, no laws in Australia directly regulate the use of facial recognition. Ed Santow, the former commissioner, has teamed with the University of Technology Sydney in an effort to prevent misuse of the systems already deployed. The Facial Recognition Model Law Project also includes Dr. Niels Wouters, who is described by InnovationAus as an AI expert.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ayesha Malik: Pakistan swears in its first female Supreme Court judge in landmark step

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has sworn in its first woman judge in a landmark moment for the judicial history of the conservative Muslim country.The swearing-in ceremony of Ayesha Malik was held at the apex court in national capital Islamabad on Monday where she now sits on the bench as the only woman alongside 16 male colleagues – a feat being celebrated as the breaking of glass ceiling in Pakistan.Gulzar Ahmed, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), administered the oath in a hall packed with a large number of Supreme Court judges, attorney generals and lawyers.In an interaction with reporters after the...
WORLD

Community Policy