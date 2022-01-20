In India's surveillance hotspot, facial recognition taken to court

Get all the information you want about everything going on around your home with Ola 2-way talking security camera. Offering voice-activated search, facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and more, it’s seriously smart. Moreover, it boasts body movement analysis, and it has fall, cry, and panic detection. And 2-way talking means just that: it understands and responds to you! Simply ask Ola a question through the connected smartphone app, and she’ll respond as a result of AI technology and contextual understanding. That means Ola understands even when you ask seemingly complicated questions about what happened at specific places on specific dates at specific times. Furthermore, Ola knows your life’s patterns and when something goes awry—that’s when you get a personalized notification. And Ola makes searching through hours of footage a breeze. Just ask for the footage you’d like to see, and Ola will show you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO