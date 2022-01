When Lachi, EDM artist and founder of the newly launched advocacy group RAMPD introduces herself, she’s quick, warm and precise. “Lachi. She/her Black girl. Cornrows,” she says. “I go by that to the point where that’s just my name.” To the unfamiliar, this might seem like oversharing. But the Recording Artists and Music Professionals With Disabilities president is using self-description, an accessible form of identification that can aid those with social anxiety and make conversation accessible to blind and low or limited vision individuals — a community to which Lachi belongs. It was one among many tools deployed at the inaugural Wavy Awards,...

