Los Angeles, CA

Stolen motorcycle rider killed in West Hills crash after speeding along surface streets at 100 mph

 2 days ago

A motorcycle rider was killed in a violent high-speed crash in West Hills Thursday afternoon, and two other people were injured, officials said.

The motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Los Angeles police were following the stolen motorcycle when it crashed, according to LAPD. They say it was not a pursuit.

Officials say that the motorcyclist was going at least 100 mph before the crash.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

RED 4 CHRIST
1d ago

Accept Jesus Christ & Repent before it's too late. For the Kingdom of God is at hand. Our time is short. Jesus Christ is the ONLY way to Heaven. Without Jesus Christ expect hell🔥You've been warned! John 3:3

Bunny Babe
1d ago

Consequences when you take something that is not yours. I hope the two innocent victims make a full recovery, they where in the wrong place wrong time.

Dookie
1d ago

one piece of garbage if off the street. Glad no major damage to the people were in the car but they probably traumatized

