Stolen motorcycle rider killed in West Hills crash after speeding along surface streets at 100 mph

A motorcycle rider was killed in a violent high-speed crash in West Hills Thursday afternoon, and two other people were injured, officials said.

The motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Los Angeles police were following the stolen motorcycle when it crashed, according to LAPD. They say it was not a pursuit.

Officials say that the motorcyclist was going at least 100 mph before the crash.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.