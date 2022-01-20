ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Global Prime Residential Markets Expected to Grow Steadily in 2022

By Fang Block
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime residential markets around the world are expected to grow steadily this year as global economies strengthen and nations learn to live with the Covid pandemic, according to a Saviils report released Thursday. Prime property values across the 30 global cities tracked by the Savills World Cities Prime Residential...

