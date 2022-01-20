ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ky. reports 13,614 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 31.37%

By Matthew Duckworth
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the new cases, 3,608 include those under the age of 18.

The state’s positivity rate is now 31.37%. There were also 20 new deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll up to 12,659.

Currently, there are 2,298 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 434 in the ICU and 271 on a ventilator.

CDC study shows prior COVID-19 infection and vaccines protected against delta variant

The FDA shared how to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccine
  • Wash your hands often with plain soap and water
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others
  • Avoid crowds and practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others)

The CDC recommends anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Kentuckians can find a test near them by visiting govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested .

Read more of the latest COVID-19 news

The CDC also recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a booster or vaccine can visit vaccines.gov/search to find a location.

Kentucky tops 1M COVID-19 cases, breaks record of weekly new cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Omicron is continuing to cause a spike of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State that has now brought the state to more than 1 million cases reported throughout the pandemic. The state confirmed its first case of the virus on March 6, 2020. State health officials reported […]
FRANKFORT, KY
Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman give Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave a Team Kentucky update this afternoon covering COVID-19, including Omicron, testing and boosters, as well as economic development and infrastructure improvements. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the state had surpassed a total of 1 million COVID-19 cases. The Kentucky Department for Public […]
KENTUCKY STATE
