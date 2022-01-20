Ky. reports 13,614 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 31.37%
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Of the new cases, 3,608 include those under the age of 18.
The state’s positivity rate is now 31.37%. There were also 20 new deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll up to 12,659.
Currently, there are 2,298 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 434 in the ICU and 271 on a ventilator.CDC study shows prior COVID-19 infection and vaccines protected against delta variant
The FDA shared how to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine
- Wash your hands often with plain soap and water
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others
- Avoid crowds and practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others)
The CDC recommends anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Kentuckians can find a test near them by visiting govstatus.egov.com/ky-get-COVID-tested .Read more of the latest COVID-19 news
The CDC also recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a booster or vaccine can visit vaccines.gov/search to find a location.
