ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC's mayor invests first paycheck in cryptocurrency

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, THALIA BEATY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mM3c3_0drNxKa700
New York Mayor Hiring Brother FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The new mayor is seeking approval from city ethics officers to hire his brother as the head of his security detail. Adams has brought on his brother Bernard Adams, a former New York police officer who was most recently as the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, to serve as the executive director of mayoral security. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, plans to convert his first paycheck this week into two cryptocurrencies, which he has been hyping as a potential economic engine for the city.

The Democrat's office announced Thursday that Adams' first salary payment will be deposited with Coinbase, an online platform used for buying cryptocurrency, and then converted into Ethereum and Bitcoin.

“New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement. “Being on the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy, and continue to be a magnet for talent from all over the globe.”

The city noted in its news release that federal labor rules bar the city from paying employees in cryptocurrency, but that any worker paid in U.S. dollars can use an exchange to buy cryptocurrency.

Adams’ use of his public office to promote the crypto industry drew criticism from at least one upstate New York environmental group, Seneca Lake Guardian, which noted that creating and managing cryptocurrency can consume enormous amounts of energy, often produced by power plants that contribute to climate change.

“Mayor Adams is dead wrong and his ignorance could cost New Yorkers millions of dollars in energy bills while killing local economies, poisoning our water and filling our air with deadly C02 emissions,” the group said in a statement.

State Attorney General Letitia James has investigated cryptocurrency trading platforms and warned last year that investors “should proceed with extreme caution when investing in virtual currencies.”

“Cryptocurrencies are high-risk, unstable investments that could result in devastating losses just as quickly as they can provide gains,” James said.

Adams has suggested that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, a digital ledger where cybercurrency transactions are recorded, should be taught in schools.

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption technology to track transactions. They don't have a country's government backing them, a central bank, interest rates, or a long history of exchange rates against other currencies. That can make it difficult to assess their value.

Investors rely on market-driven changes in the value of cryptocurrency to make a profit.

When asked in November whether it would be a bad economic strategy and conflict of interest for the mayor, Adams told CNN: "I'm using my personal money. I lost thousands of dollars in the stock market during the stock market crash in my retirement fund. Volatility is part of some of the investments that we make."

In November, Adams flew to a political conference in Puerto Rico on the private jet of Brock Pierce, a former child actor and cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

A spokesperson for Adams at the time told The New York Post that Adams paid for the ride through a travel agent.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, whose office oversees public pension funds, said the city's retirement systems have no plans to invest in digital currencies.

“We have concerns about both the volatility and energy consumption of cryptocurrencies, and will continue to watch developments in the cryptocurrency industry closely,” said Shaquana Chaneyfield, a spokesperson for Lander.

David Yermack, the chair of the finance department at New York University's Stern School of Business, said the announcement was “little more than a publicity stunt.”

“It’s no different than taking the proceeds of his regular paycheck and just buying Bitcoin for himself,” Yermack said in an email.

While the U.S. government and many states have been wary of cryptocurrency, a small number of cities and local officials have embraced it.

Angela Walch, a professor at St. Mary’s University's law school, said Adams and other politicians who have signaled support for cryptocurrency are trying to attract a wealthy new political constituency.

“It’s about showing allegiance to this industry, it’s about saying that we want the industry to feel welcome and may be to bring jobs,” she said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, has been converting his salary to Bitcoin and tried to position his city as the hub of the cryptocurrency industry.

Suarez, a friend of Adams, said in a speech this month as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors that cities need to embrace the industry, and he asked mayors “to sign on to a mayoral crypto compact.”

Suarez told The Associated Press in an interview in November that Adams' embrace of cryptocurrency shows he understands “cities have to be on the forefront of innovation.”

A former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, set up systems to accept cryptocurrency for property taxes payments and other fees, though no payments were ever accepted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 70 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 70 million on Friday, with more than 18 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By late Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 70,466,436, including nearly 295,000 cases reported in the 24 hours ended at 9 p.m., Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll hit 865,310 by Saturday night, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema

PHOENIX — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is growing increasingly isolated from some of her party’s most influential officials and donors after playing a key role in scuttling voting rights legislation that many consider essential to preserving democracy. Leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted Saturday...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies

MADRID — (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on the country’s capital to protest against environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are choking the rural world. Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Count 30-year-old Ethan Miller among that subset of Americans who are actually eager to file their taxes once income tax filing season opens on Monday. The financial planner who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, is looking forward to claiming the new deductions that will come from buying a home. He also wants to get a jump on a tax season that promises to bring lots of extra headaches and delays for filers this year.
INCOME TAX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy