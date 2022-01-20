Iconic chewing tobacco brand Red Man is changing its name and getting rid of its Native American imagery

The RCN cable company is changing its name to Astound Broadband as part of a broader effort to unify all the regional brands that are currently under the same Astound corporate umbrella. Princeton, N.J.-based Astound announced on Wednesday that its various regional providers — such as RCN, Grande, and Wave — would adopt Astound Broadband as their name. The company plans to hold onto the RCN brand, at least for now, by using the “powered by RCN” tagline in RCN service areas. In Greater Boston, RCN has roughly 29,000 cable TV subscribers across at least 20 municipalities, per state data, but that number does not include Internet and phone users who are not getting TV service through RCN. Taken together, the various Astound brands form the sixth largest US Internet and TV operator. The company’s business-to-business operations will collectively be known as Astound Business Solutions, across its geographic footprint. Infrastructure investment firm Stonepeak acquired the various Astound operations last year from TPG Capital and Patriot Media Management, in a deal worth about $8 billion. — JON CHESTO.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO