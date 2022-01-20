Nikki Elias

Popcorn Deelites, the horse who depicted legendary race horse Seabiscuit in the film of the same name, has died. He was 24. The horse reportedly died as a result of complications from colic. His passing was announced by Old Friends Farm via their social media accounts. The 24-year-old gelding, who had a moderate racing career aside from his Hollywood success, had been retired at Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, KY., since 2005. According to a statement from the farm, he had been pensioned there alongside his sire, Afternoon Deelites.

GEORGETOWN, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO