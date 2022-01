The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the quickest production cars ever made, falling short only of the astonishing Rimac Nevera. The electric super sedan's explosive launch and breathtaking acceleration have been compared to those of numerous other performance powerhouses, but as yet, we haven't seen the Plaid take on an electric motorcycle. Fortunately for one YouTuber who documents various races in his Tesla, such an opportunity arose when Harley-Davidson's all-electric LiveWire bike was at a recent event. To even the odds slightly, the Tesla driver gives the Harley rider the hit and only leaves the line when the full length of the electric bike has passed the front of his Model S.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO