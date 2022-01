Overwatch players are in disbelief. Just when all hope was lost, Blizzard surprised everyone with a sudden patch on January 6. This patch marks the first in 2022, and the first one since August. There are once again meaningful changes made to Overwatch. The one problem – the majority of the changes came from the recent Experimental Patch. The adjustments that Blizzard made are generally mild, but the one major changed awarded Hanzo a massive buff. The overall meta hasn’t been shaken up too much, but players should be ready to see plenty of the bow-and-arrow hero in the competitive queue. Here is the 2022 Overwatch January Tier List.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO