Clarksville, TN

Close To Home Thursday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Middle Tennessee Source
Middle Tennessee Source
 2 days ago
Have you enjoyed the winter weather? If not, summer time is only a few months away!

Unfortunately, the bitter temperatures are sticking around for awhile with our lows being in the upper to mid teens for the evening.

Nashville – 19

Clarksville – 16

Murfreesboro – 18

Columbia – 19

Middle Tennessee Source

Middle Tennessee Source

Franklin, TN
