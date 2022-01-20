ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Rating upgrade clears way for $10B Hudson tunnel project

By associatedpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators have given a key approval to a $10 billion project to build a new train tunnel under...

Feds increase rating for $12.3 billion Gateway Hudson River Tunnel project, making it eligible for infrastructure funding

The federal government has increased the project rating for the $12.3 billion Gateway Hudson River Tunnel project to “medium-high”, making it eligible for federal infrastructure funding thorugh the Capital Investment Grants program. Former president Donald Trump’s administration had previously it as “medium-low.”. “Well-planned, large public transportation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Menendez & Booker Applaud Improved Hudson River Tunnel Rating Allowing Gateway Project to Advance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) Thursday applauded the Biden Administration’s announcement that the Hudson River Tunnels, a critical piece of the Gateway Project, have received an upgraded “medium-high” rating under the Capital Investment Grants program, making the project eligible to move forward. The current Hudson River rail tunnels were severely damaged by Superstorm Sandy, and will require significant repairs in the coming years. Should the current tunnels need to be taken out of service without a replacement in place, the impact could be devastating for our families, commuters, and economy. Amtrak estimates that an unexpected shutdown of the Northeast Corridor could cost the economy nearly $100 million per day.
Schuylkill Dredging Project Gets $5 Million From Federal Infrastructure Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are moving forward to clean out the Schuylkill River. It’s all thanks to a big funding boost from that infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month. “A huge adrenaline shot into this project,” Bonnie Mueller, of the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, said.  The shot the project needed was funding.  The dredging project along the Schuylkill River will begin once again.  The announcement was made late Friday night by Senator Bob Casey. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received $5 million for the project.  The issue is boats and oars of rowing clubs can run aground if the water...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
COVID Testing Lab Under Investigation Received $115M In Federal Tax Dollars For Allegedly Unsafe, Unreliable Tests

DENVER (CBS4) – A federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company – The Center for Covid Control – which has three locations in Denver. The company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, which has the same registered principal address as the Center for Covid Control, has received $115 million in federal tax dollar reimbursements, according to government data, for allegedly unsafe and unreliable testing. (credit: CBS) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is now investigating, saying it’s “aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs.” An employee for one of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
Republicans Call For Further Investigation Of Other COVID-Related Federal Funds After Feds Investigate Nonprofit For Alleged Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Republicans are calling for an audit of COVID spending, after details emerged about a federal investigation into an alleged large-scale fraud scheme that diverted millions intended child nutrition programs to individuals who spent lavishly. The St. Anthony-based organization Feeding Our Future is at the center of the case. Investigators allege that the organization distributed federal funds to companies that said they were providing free meals to needy children, but instead funneled the money to individuals who purchased “real estate, cars, and other luxury items,” according to court documents. “Almost none of this money was used to feed children,”...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
How Current COVID-19 Cases in New York Compare to the Nation

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 20,612 for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
GM renovating NY factory so it can make electric motor parts

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend about $154 million to revamp an old factory near Buffalo, New York, so it can make a key part for electric vehicle motors. The automaker says it will add about 230 jobs in Lockport, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Buffalo. The plant will build stator modules, which create a magnetic field to turn motors in new electric trucks and SUVs. The company also will buy and install new equipment. Currently the Lockport plant has about 1,500 workers who make radiators, condensers, heater cores and other parts for internal combustion engines. The new positions would be filled between 2023 and 2026. Renovation will begin immediately. The plant built in 1910 will continue to build combustion engine parts.
LOCKPORT, NY

