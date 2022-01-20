First transplant of genetically altered pig kidney to human at UAB

The UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine has announced the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human, replacing the recipient’s kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage crisis. In a study published...
The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended.
The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall
Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Numbers show the highly infectious Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is blazing through Mobile and Baldwin counties and the entire state of Alabama. The numbers have evoked a startling statement from the state’s chief medical expert:. "It is spreading like wildfire,” says Dr. Scott Harris. “It...
Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 tests and treatments are in high demand as COVID-19 cases soar across the state. There’s a new option available for those who test positive - a pill made specifically to reduce COVID symptoms and avoid hospitalizations for vulnerable populations. So far, Alabama’s received two...
Lucy Greer can’t help but smile when talking about her family’s newest grocery store. “We heard that it’s being called Club Greer’s, which is fun,” Greer said. “We are so happy to see the joy of not only the community that lives and works down here but there’s so many areas from Baldwin County and Mobile County, residents that are just coming to visit this part of the city. That’s exciting.”
An inmate assigned to a work release center in Decatur has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The inmate was assigned to the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, but was receiving care at a local hospital. According to ADOC, the inmate, whose name was...
Granulomatous meningoencephalomyelitis in dogs, often known as GME, is a medical condition that can cause inflammation of a dog's brain and spinal cord.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama residents age 60+ can receive free fruit and veggie vouchers from the Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program. This is a "per qualified applicant" program, not a "one per household" program so everyone who is qualified within the household should apply.
The Alabama Public Health Department is reporting that hospitalizations of children in Alabama due to COVID-19 have hit a record high. State health officials are concerned as the virus is spreading through schools rapidly. There were just over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama schools last week after only about 3,000 the week before. Of the around 2,000 patients in the hospital with the virus on January 13, over 70 of them were children.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- People who experience symptoms of depression may be more susceptible to online misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Among more than 15,000 adults age 18 years and older surveyed, those who reported symptoms of major depressive disorder were more...
Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women's Health, Men's Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com.
In 2018, Brookside, Alabama, started ramping up its police force. In one year, the collections of fines and forfeitures in the town doubled, and by 2020 they accounted for 49 percent of Brookside’s revenue. More on Brookside on today’s news briefing. Also, we have a new high for pediatric...
