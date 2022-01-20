ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

First transplant of genetically altered pig kidney to human at UAB

wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUAB announces first transplant of genetically...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB announces first clinical-grade transplant of gene-edited pig kidneys into brain-dead human

The UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine has announced the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human, replacing the recipient’s kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage crisis. In a study published...
ALABAMA STATE
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
utv44.com

If you haven't caught the Omicron variant of Covid-19, you probably will

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Numbers show the highly infectious Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is blazing through Mobile and Baldwin counties and the entire state of Alabama. The numbers have evoked a startling statement from the state’s chief medical expert:. "It is spreading like wildfire,” says Dr. Scott Harris. “It...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
Etowah County, AL
Coronavirus
County
Etowah County, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
CBS 42

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Kidneys#Pig#Uab#Covid#Etowah Co
wbrc.com

Pills to treat COVID-19 arrive in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 tests and treatments are in high demand as COVID-19 cases soar across the state. There’s a new option available for those who test positive - a pill made specifically to reduce COVID symptoms and avoid hospitalizations for vulnerable populations. So far, Alabama’s received two...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

What makes this Alabama grocery store unique

Lucy Greer can’t help but smile when talking about her family’s newest grocery store. “We heard that it’s being called Club Greer’s, which is fun,” Greer said. “We are so happy to see the joy of not only the community that lives and works down here but there’s so many areas from Baldwin County and Mobile County, residents that are just coming to visit this part of the city. That’s exciting.”
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama work release inmate diagnosed with tuberculosis

An inmate assigned to a work release center in Decatur has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The inmate was assigned to the North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center, but was receiving care at a local hospital. According to ADOC, the inmate, whose name was...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
alabamanews.net

Record number of kids in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, local parents react

The Alabama Public Health Department is reporting that hospitalizations of children in Alabama due to COVID-19 have hit a record high. State health officials are concerned as the virus is spreading through schools rapidly. There were just over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama schools last week after only about 3,000 the week before. Of the around 2,000 patients in the hospital with the virus on January 13, over 70 of them were children.
ALABAMA STATE
LIVESTRONG.com

What Causes Deep Boogers and How to Remove Them

Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com. If you've found your way to this article, chances are you've got a problem....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy