Why Layer2 Is Becoming A Big Crypto Trend

Crypto’s continuing decline has eaten $1 trillion in value, but experts indicate that this is far from the death of digital assets. In fact, cryptocurrencies behaved similarly in September and October of 2021, when bitcoin dropped to $41,300 before skyrocketing to an all-time high in November. Bitcoin is up...
Bitcoin and Ether are continuing to plunge in price, with Bitcoin having lost almost half of its all-time-high value and being down 4% this morning, hovering around $33,000. The U.S. economy remains...
Rabindra Ratan, Associate Professor of Media and Information, Michigan State University, and Dar Meshi, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Michigan State University. You may think the metaverse will be a bunch of interconnected virtual spaces – the world wide web but accessed through virtual reality. This is largely...
In this video, Crypto Bird, the founder of The Birb Nest, sits down with trader and investor Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, as he lays out his crypto market outlook for the ongoing year. The video was live-streamed on January 22, 2022.
In this video, Dylan LeClair, Bitcoin on-chain analyst, shares his current view of the bitcoin market from an on-chain perspective. He is interviewed by Anthony Pompliano, Joe Pompliano, and John Pompliano, hosts of The Best Business Show. The interview was live-streamed on January 21, 2022.
In this video, Robert Breedlove, founder of the “What Is Money?” podcast, lays out his case for Bitcoin in a discussion with Bitcoin-bear Mike Green, chief strategist and portfolio manager at Simplify Asset Management. Moderated by Real Vision's Ash Bennington on January 7, 2022.
Robinhood CP Aparna Chennapragada joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to announce a shareholder Q&A feature for investors after acquiring the shareholder communications platform Say Technologies back in August. She also talks about changes to Robinhood's app including education and customer service, and her thoughts on their crypto wallet. The segment aired...
US-based software developer MicroStrategy has adopted its strategy to heavily invest in bitcoin (BTC) in a bid to survive in a tech market dominated by significantly bigger competitors, according to Michael Saylor, the company’s CEO. He also confirmed his holder stance, declaring that his firm was “only acquiring and holding bitcoin”.
In this video, trader and investor Scott Melker interviews Bloomberg's Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, who shares his current perspective on the state of the market. The video premiered on January 18, 2022.
In this quick tutorial, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions shows how to batch Bitcoin transactions (send to multiple recipients at the same time) to save on fees. The tutorial premiered on January 18, 2022.
In this video, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, leads a live webinar of Bitcoin Mining Council 14 2021 briefing in which he and few other stakeholders of the Bitcoin mining industry share the latest insights into the state of Bitcoin mining, energy usage, renewables, and much more. Live-streamed on January...
Avid NFT collector Aftab Hossain aka iamDCinvestor joins Laura Shin of Unchained Podcast to discuss why OpenSea and NFT volumes are popping to start 2022, how LooksRare’s vampire attack is a good thing for the NFT market, and how royalties affect a project’s trading potential. The episode premiered...
Solana could take away some of Ethereum’s market share and become “the Visa” of the crypto world, Shah said. Alkesh Shah – analyst at Bank of America – predicted Solana could continue to steal some of Ethereum’s market share as it’s easy to use and has significantly lower transaction fees. The strategist further asserted that Solana could become “the Visa” of the cryptocurrency industry.
In the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), Olympus (CRYPTO:OHM) is among the tokens that have garnered a tremendous amount of attention this past year. Today, it's generating even more attention over its 24-hour move 7% higher, as of 11:30 a.m. ET. This move follows a very volatile week, which saw...
Bank of America (BoA) offered what is perhaps the greatest praise a leading U.S banking institution could accord to a crypto asset: it likened it to the biggest credit card processor in the world. Solana has been predicted to potentially become the Visa of the digital currency space in a...
In this interview, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, talks to Alex Tapscott, co-author of the 2016 bestseller book "Blockchain Revolution," who shares the story of how he discovered Bitcoin, his view on decentralized autonomous organizations, and the outlook for 2022. The episode premiered on January 11, 2022.
I just watched the movie Don’t Look Up on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) — but as a crypto investor, it felt more like “don’t look down” this whole week. It was ugly. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) started the week north of $42,000. By late Friday, it had dropped below $37,000 — a 12% decline in just five short trading days.
