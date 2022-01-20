ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Democrats' issue No. 1 in Pennsylvania Senate race: Kill the filibuster

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 13

Guest
2d ago

What is wrong with democrats. Power grabs because they know their loosing. Sad how in one year they have downed the American people and blame everyone else for their failures.

Reply
18
Beat_U_W/FACTS
2d ago

we already have voting rights in America. obviously democrats want to take more power away from the people.

Reply
11
Mike Zeyn
2d ago

The seat is up for grabs. Dimms feel like it belongs to them. They may be in for yuge disappointment

Reply(2)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Filibuster#Ap#The U S Senate#Democratic

Comments / 0

Community Policy