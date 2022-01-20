ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AARP Fraud Watch: Text message scams

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAARP warns of text scams still hitting phones. The group says...

Source of the Spring

Police Warn of Bank Texting Scam

Takoma Park Police are warning residents of a phishing scam involving fake bank text messages. “If you receive a text like this photo: A “citizens alert – your banking is limited” – it’s a scam that aims to steal your information and identity and is making its rounds around the country. Don’t fall for it!”, reads an emailed community advisory.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Unity Medical Center warns of scam texts

Unity Medical Center is alerting the public of a text message scam using the hospital’s name in an effort to scam victims out of money. According to Unity officials, people are receiving text messages that claim to be from the hospital and these texts messages suggest that the intended victim owes a given amount of compensation for medical services.
MANCHESTER, TN
#Fraud#Aarp Fraud Watch
AARP Massachusetts Fraud Watch Network update for January 2022

The AARP Fraud Watch Network has issued the following watchdog alerts:. It’s New Year’s Resolution time. Time to make a commitment to be fraud aware in 2022. For the next 52 weeks, like clockwork, scammers will be on the prowl looking to steal our money or sensitive information. Fraud is at an all-time high, but we can all take steps to help prevent it from happening to us.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC 15 News

Scam warning: Texts made to look like they're from your bank

PHOENIX — It's the same high-pressure tactic scammers have been using for years. They say that you have to act fast and if you hesitate, your money will be gone - sent to someone you don't know - never to be seen again. If you don't see the red...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mason County residents warned of Amazon fraud scam

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a fraud scam making the rounds. According to the Mason County Sheriff, a person calls claiming to be with Amazon and asks for verification of a large purchase. When you tell the caller you didn't make...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
AARP scam alert: Credit repair scams

If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spent a lot this holiday season and you might be in the mood to tackle your debt in the New Year. Getting yourself out of debt takes time and discipline. Be wary of offers of guaranteed quick fixes. Con artists prey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Businesses urged to make customer messages ‘scam-proof’

The UK’s cyber security agency has issued new guidance on how businesses can better produce communications customers can trust following a rise in messaging scams posing as popular brands.The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has asked firms to follow nine steps when contacting customers, including making messages simple and consistent, not asking for personal details and clearly publicising the company contact details they use to help customers more easily identify genuine communications.It comes in response to an increase in scam phone calls, emails and text messages, including fake parcel deliveries and alerts from scammers posing as high street banks as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE

