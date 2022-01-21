New Details Released About NYC Ties To Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO