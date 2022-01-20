ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Africa: Extreme poverty rises nearly 3 per cent due to COVID-19

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme poverty in West Africa rose by nearly three per cent in 2020, another fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a UN-backed report launched on Thursday that looks at the socio-impact of the crisis has revealed. The proportion of people living on less than $1.90 a day jumped from 2.3...

#West Africa#Food Security#Food Prices#Food Systems#Ecowas#Uneca#The World Food Programme#Wfp
