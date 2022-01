NEW YORK — Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has threatened to not pay any New York-based employees who refuse to get vaccinated. In an interview on CNBC, Dimon said, “In our main headquarters building, we have a vax mandate … so to go to the office, you have to be vaxxed and, you know, if you aren’t going to get vaxxed, you won’t be able to work in that office. We’re not going to pay you to not work in the office.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO