ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Parking revenue indicates drop-off in Pennsylvania Farm Show attendance

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show returned as an in-person event this month, but parking revenue suggests many...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 3

Charles Bear
2d ago

don't get me wrong I think the farm show is great but maybe $15 parking fees and $5 milkshakes maybe that will hurt the attendance

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy