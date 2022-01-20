ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian soccer team will have half capacity for home game vs. U.S.

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada Soccer says Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity for the national men's team's World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30. Canada Soccer says...

www.sportsnet.ca

Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
The Independent

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France

Chelsea may be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.European football’s governing body UEFA released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.UEFA is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.French president Emmanuel...
UEFA
Sportsnet.ca

MLS Training Camp Storylines: What does future hold for TFC's Altidore, Soteldo?

After a relatively short hiatus, MLS clubs returned to work this past week with the official kick-off of pre-season training camps. With the start of the 2022 regular season just over a month away, several teams will be under the gun as they have roster holes to fill and player moves to make before heading out onto the pitch.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran Canadian safety Adeleke to two-year deal

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran Canadian defensive back Tunde Adeleke to a two-year contract extension Thursday. Adeleke, 26, started 12 games at safety for Hamilton last season. The five-foot-10, 208-pound Adeleke had two interceptions and six pass knockdowns in being named the Ticats' top Canadian. Adeleke spent...
SPORTS
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MLS
keysweekly.com

2 UPPER KEYS YOUTH SOCCER TEAMS TAKE HOME STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Upper Keys youth soccer reigned supreme with two teams crowned champs at the AYSO Region 345 State Games at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach this past weekend. In total, six local soccer squads made the trek north to compete against teams from across the region. The U14 girls team won the state championship with a 2-1 victory over Homestead. Team Manager Shannon Catarineau said the girls team went undefeated through play, scoring 12 goals in four games and beating Homestead in the finals 2-1. Only two goals were scored against them.
KEY WEST, FL
Laredo Morning Times

Soccer teams fight through COVID

The 2022 Border Olympics Boys Soccer Tournament was canceled for the second straight year. The tournament made the cancellation amid COVID-19 outbreaks among teams and inclement weather affecting travel. The rise in omicron cases has been impacting high school athletics for several weeks, and now the only local boys soccer...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Jordan Michallet dead: French rugby stunned after fly-half’s death aged 29

French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”Michallet had played for France...
RUGBY
thexboxhub.com

The Best Canadian Game Developers

Canada is today one of the global centers of the gaming industry. In fact, the Canadian video game industry is the third-largest in the world. Not only that, the industry contributes an enormous amount of money to the country’s GDP – some $5.5 billion. Let’s take a quick...
SOFTWARE

