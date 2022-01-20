ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Anything Goes' to steam into U.S. movie theaters in spring

Cover picture for the articleIf you can't make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in the classic musical “The Music Man,” don't worry. You can always catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical. A filmed recording of the two-time Tony Award-winner leading the...

kiss951.com

New Dine-In Movie Theater Opening In Charlotte

One thing about me, is I love going to the movies. While popcorn is always a must at movie theaters, in more recent years, movie theaters have grown to offer more than just the usual concessions. Some theaters offer a full menu of food and beverages, and that only makes the experience that much better.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WISH-TV

‘The Big Bang’ musical goes off-Broadway to Studio Theater

“The Big Bang” the Musical hits the stage on January 28 and runs through February 20 at the Studio Theater. Michael Blatt, director of “The Big Bang,” and Brent Marty, director and actor for “The Big Bang,” joined us today to share what the audience can expect, how this show came about and more.
THEATER & DANCE
WFAA

The last of the Dallas-area dollar movie theaters has closed: Remembering the Cinemark Hollywood USA theater in Garland

GARLAND, Texas — As soon as I heard about the recent shuttering of the Cinemark Hollywood USA theater in Garland, I was flooded with a rush of emotion. The Dallas Observer was the first to report the news: Citing "normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet," a representative for the Plano-based Cinemark Theatres chain confirmed to the Observer what the website and social media channels for the last dollar movie theater in Greater Dallas had already posted; the 15-plex movie house had quietly closed its doors in December, and shuttered its operations for good.
GARLAND, TX
WRAL

What is the future of the movie theaters post-pandemic?

What is the future of the movie theaters post-pandemic?. Spider-Man topped $1 billion in global ticket sales, but not every holiday movie was a box office hit. NBC talked to two movie buffs on what those sales say about a bigger question: what is the future of the movie theaters post-pandemic?
MOVIES
Gothamist.com

Coming Soon To NY Movie Theaters: Beer & Wine

New Yorkers will soon be able to buy a beer or glass of wine and enjoy it at their seats while taking in a movie. Movie theater owners unexpectedly received permission this week to apply for beer and wine licenses, which would clear the way for alcoholic beverages in the theaters themselves and not just in the lobby or an accompanying bar.
DRINKS
94.3 The Point

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Hit Show Heads to Theaters

After a dozen seasons and well over 200 episodes, Bob’s Burgers is finally getting its very own movie. The creatively titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie features all the voices you know from the show, including Kristen Schaal as Louise, H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Larry Murphy as Teddy, plus Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

‘Scream’ arrives in movie theaters this week... and then what?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Scream,” the fifth film in the horror franchise, opens Friday, the last big hope for movie theaters before facing what is shaping up to be a slow rest-of-winter. The film, featuring original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, is projected to earn between $35 to $40 million over the four-day holiday weekend, according to IndieWire.
CLEVELAND, OH
westwoodhorizon.com

Going, Going, and Gone: Westwood Theater Stuns With Four Showings of Classic Musical ‘Anything Goes’

The jazzy and dynamic melodies of the orchestra transported me to the deck of the S.S American while watching Westwood Theater’s Friday, Jan. 14 performance of Anything Goes. Hilarious and energetic, the De-Lovely cast of the musical charmed the audience with their characters’ eccentricities as they battled one another to win what they desired in the game of money, fame, and love. Directed by Mr. George Franco and Ms. Robin King, both the De-Lightful and the De-Lovely cast performed again on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, respectively.
THEATER & DANCE
abc17news.com

Movie theaters reopened in 2021. In 2022 we’ll see if they can thrive

Last year was a dress rehearsal for the future of movie theaters. This year will show if movies theaters are back for real. After a terrible 2020 that ravaged the movie theater industry, cineplexes turned on their projectors in 2021 for big hits like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
MOVIES
Ellsworth American

Constitution Hall opens in former movie theater

ELLSWORTH — Never one to shy away from a dramatic statement, John Linnehan has unveiled his latest project by replacing the former sign at one of the entrances to Maine Coast Mall. The new sign includes images of Jesus, a Bible, a scroll of the U.S. Constitution and an eagle.
MAINE STATE
kcaw.org

Zeke Blackwell teases spring theater production

SFAC Theater Director Zeke Blackwell joins KCAW’s Erin Fulton o discuss his upcoming spring theater production of Matilda the musical. List below:. To learn more about the spring theater program or to find show dates call 7373045 or contact Blackwell by email at zeke@fineartscamp.org.
THEATER & DANCE
baylorlariat.com

Movie theaters are superior to at-home movies

Movies are my favorite pastime; I love sitting down without my phone, watching my favorite actors on the screen and of course, getting the snacks that inherently go along with the experience. Throughout the pandemic, I missed movie theaters and began watching new and old movies alike in the comfort of my house. However, after seeing movies at the new Waco Cinemark, I have been reminded why movies in theaters are so superior.
WACO, TX
thethreetomatoes.com

Now Streaming: Betty White, Follies, Anything Goes, The Hit Parade

The Broadway Babe, Randie Levine-Miller, has some wonderful streaming entertainment to pass the time this weekend and avoid the freezing cold weather with some warm and wonderful upbeat things to watch. There’s a 1987 special, “This is Your Life: Betty White”, our favorite golden girl; a 1954 Hit Parade, Follies, and Anything Goes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coloradosprings.com

Three WWI vets consider their lives in new Colorado Springs theater production

Playwright Tom Stoppard’s 2005 translation of French playwright Gérald Sibleyras’ 2003 play “Heroes” chronicles the lives of three World War I veterans. Philippe (Michael Augenstein), Gustave (Michael Miller) and Henri (Sol Chavez) spend their days at a retired soldiers home in France in 1959, where they bicker, banter, rant, reminisce about the war and plot their escape, not to mention keep up a running conversation with a life-sized stone dog sculpture.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
foxlexington.com

Central Ky. movie theater offers vaccination only movie showings

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville is now offering vaccination-only movie showings to customers as another viewing option. The option kicked off Friday night with a showing of Spider-Man No Way Home and Scream, several tickets were purchased for both shows. Guests had to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
newjerseystage.com

THE END? Movie Theaters Are Hanging on for Dear Life

When I was a teenager in Morris County in the 1960s, my buddies and I went to the movies at least once week. We had plenty of movie theaters to attend, too. There was the State Theater, in my hometown of Boonton, a lovely old band box of a theater that you entered and then turned around completely to see the screen (you also had to weather the cigar smoke from the theater owner, drifting wherever he drifted). There was the Denville Theater, on Main Street Denville, where I saw plenty of Westerns. We went to the Baker Theater in Dover, a narrow move house wedged into the middle of a block on the main drag. And, of course, there was the jewel in the crown, the Community Theater, in Morristown, a big, bawdy, over-sized movie house that tried to burst out of its majestic red brick frame. I saw lots of James Bond movies there (and fell in love with all of the “Bond girls”).
BOONTON, NJ
Idaho State Journal

Movies at the Bengal Theater this week

Academy Award-nominated “One Night in Miami” plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. It’s February 1964, and a young Cassius Clay becomes the Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. Because of Jim Crow-era segregation laws, Clay spends the evening in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood, meeting up with political activist Malcolm X, musician Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown. During this historic evening, these icons shared their thoughts with each other about moving the country forward to equality. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
POCATELLO, ID

