New year, new tech. “New” is a relevant term in the tech world, and there’s always something on the horizon, no matter how incremental the update may be. You’re probably playing with the toys you got over the holidays. While you’re at it, you may want to take a new approach towards tech for the new year. Take care of your old devices, keep your new ones updated and get rid of some annoying distractions. Tap or click here for more on these simple tech resolutions.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO