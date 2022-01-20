ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Edgar Berlanga takes on Steve Rolls in main event at MSG’s Hulu Theater

By Francisco Salazar
The Ring Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga will face once-beaten Steve Rolls on March 19, Top Rank announced Thursday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place inside The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in Berlanga’s hometown of New York City and will headline a three-bout ESPN telecast (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m....

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
The Ring Magazine

Ray Robinson to return versus Cleotis Pendarvis on February 26

Ray Robinson will fight for the first time in nearly three years. The hard-luck kid will end the longest layoff of his career when he returns on February 26 to take on veteran Cleotis Pendarvis in an eight-round main event, at 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, Robinson’s hometown. Robinson (24-3-2,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
frontproofmedia.com

Young Guns III: Edgar Berlanga, Xander Zayas and Keyshawn Davis Headline Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Tripleheader March 19 LIVE on ESPN

NEW YORK — Three future fistic superstars are set to unite under the Madison Square Garden spotlight. Brooklyn-born super-middleweight sensation Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga will defend his NABO belt against crafty Canadian Steve Rolls in the 10-round main event Saturday, March 19 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Berlanga, whose family hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico, makes his main event debut in his stiffest test to date.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Ring Magazine

Mark Magsayo intends to show Gary Russell Jr. what Filipino boxers are made of

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Mark Magsayo knows there are many who are doubting his chances against the current WBC featherweight titleholder Gary Russell Jr. The sports book at Borgata, which will host the Showtime-televised fight this Saturday, lists Russell as an overwhelming -350 favorite to beat the unbeaten Magsayo, who is hanging in there as a +275 betting underdog.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Ring Magazine

Tugstsogt Nyambayar, Sakaria Lukas settle for unsatisfying draw

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Sakaria Lukas stepped in to the opening bout of a Showtime Championship Boxing card, replacing the COVID-compromised Vic Pasillas in a ten-round featherweight bout against former title challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar on less than a week’s notice. After ten rounds, many felt the Namibian underdog...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Impact Announces Main Event For No Surrender

W. Morrissey’s Path of Destruction Leads to an IMPACT World Title Match vs Moose at No Surrender. W. Morrissey had IMPACT World Champion Moose down and out in the Triple Threat showdown at Hard To Kill but the referee was unable to make the count. In the end, Moose pinned Matt Cardona to retain his title. Just days later on IMPACT!, Morrissey demanded a singles rematch against the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”. After he was denied, Morrissey went on a path of destruction, wreaking havoc on all who stood between him and another IMPACT World Title opportunity. In an attempt to bring an end to the anarchy, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stepped in and granted him his wish. With that, the main event of No Surrender was made official: on Saturday, February 19th, W. Morrissey will get a one-on-one IMPACT World Title opportunity against his former ally, Moose! Who will leave as the IMPACT World Champion when these two titans clash in New Orleans?
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rolls
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Xander Zayas
Person
Lou Dibella
Person
Keyshawn Davis
mymmanews.com

TFP’s Continental Collision Gets An Exciting Main Event

As the days progress, the card for Thaiholics Fight Promotion’s Continental Collision event continues to shape up. Now, four more fights have been added to the already-stacked event, including a main event that is sure to draw attention. First to be added was the rubber match between Devin Rae Gouws and Yolandie Botha. The difference this time will be that the two women will be fighting to be crowned the first WMO Featherweight Pro South African Championship. Also confirmed is the pro-am middlweight bout between Luan Venter and Paul Kombol. Another pro-am bout will see Juan Luc Adendorff go up against Dyllan Dutton.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

David Picasso stops Cesar Paredes in six, in Tijuana

David Picasso remained unbeaten Saturday night, earning a knockout win over Cesar Paredes at La Casa de los Zonkeys, in Tijuana, Mexico. Picasso improves to 20-0-1, 9 knockouts. The 21-year-old broke Paredes down as the fight progressed but Paredes put Picasso under difficult circumstances early on. Picasso was the more-technical...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu Theater#Msg#Boxing#Combat#Espn
The Independent

UFC 270 UK and US time: When does Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
Reuters

Ngannou out-wrestles Gane to retain heavyweight crown

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Francis Ngannou out-grappled Cyril Gane at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California on Saturday night to retain his UFC heavyweight crown before wrestling with questions about his future amid a feud with the promotion over his contract. Famed for his frightening knockout power, the Senegalese fighter changed...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Main Event Announced For MLW SuperFight

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against Davey Richards at MLW SuperFight, according to Sports Illustrated. SuperFight is Saturday, February 26 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alex Hammerstone won the MLW Heavyweight title by defeating Jacob Fatu at Fightland last October. Last...
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou keeps Tyson Fury mega-fight alive with win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou’s hopes of securing a crossover fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury were kept alive on Saturday night, as the UFC title holder retained his belt against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, the consensus hardest hitter in UFC history, has long expressed frustration with his pay in the mixed martial arts promotion and has talked up a return to his boxing roots.WBC champion Fury is the French-Cameroonian’s dream opponent, and the Briton has acknowledged Ngannou’s interest and even called for a boxing match against the “Predator” with MMA gloves.Ngannou’s hopes of securing a mega-fight with the “Gypsy King” – however unlikely...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy