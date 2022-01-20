ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Salon: 5 Women 5 Voices sells out in-person tickets; livestream available

By Rich Allen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlya Howe’s Salon series returns for the first time since the pandemic began, landing at the Launchpad on Sunday with five artists across different performing mediums. The event has already sold out of its 40 tickets — reduced due to the current COVID-19 spike — prompting a venture into livestreaming and...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

HASC Concert SOLD OUT; Purchase a Livestream Code Here

The HASC Concert has been completely sold out, but you can still experience the Next Stage of Jewish Music from the comfort of your home!. Camp HASC’s milestone concert will be headlined by a star-studded lineup of today’s premier Jewish talent. Along with a first class experience, your...
PERFORMING ARTS
thefoothillsfocus.com

Tickets on sale for ProMusica’s champagne salon

ProMusica Arizona has begun ticket sales for its fourth annual Musical Champagne Salon to be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Bringing together music lovers for an elegant evening in a private home in the Anthem Country Club, the Champagne Salon is typically sold out. During the event, guests will...
PHOENIX, AZ
22 WSBT

Tickets for musical performance of RENT in SB selling out fast

Tickets are selling out fast for the theatrical production of RENT which opened this weekend. Art 4, a professional theatre company in South Bend is putting on the musical every weekend through January 30th. It is the 25th anniversary of this Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize winning musical which tells the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fortune

Coachella music festival sells out tickets despite Omicron surge

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Coachella sold out its remaining tickets in just 75 minutes this morning, which could indicate a strong 2022 music festival season, despite the current surge in cases.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
laloyolan.com

Golden ticket promotion sells out Lair pre-made sandwiches

Stuffed into one lucky damp sandwich is a “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” inspired Golden Ticket. Naturally, with the jackpot prize in similar greatness to a visit to the esteemed Chocolate Factory, the chance to win a free meal plan for the rest of the semester has caused students to quickly flock to the Lair.
HOBBIES
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirque Du Soleil#The Salon#Salons#Launchpad#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy