MIAMI, Fla. - The Sun Conference announced its Preseason Player to Watch List, and USCB baseball senior Scott Matthews was the Sand Shark representative on the watch list. The Davie, Fla. native is in his third year at USCB, but he has seen limited time on the diamond. He took last season off, but in the COVID-shortened 2020 year, Matthews appeared in two games out of the bullpen and faced 11 batters.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO