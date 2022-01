At some indistinguishable point in the last few years, it became du jour for indie bands to step out of the shade of their own affected anguish and shake their wiry, sexless frames on the dance floor, and the musical landscape is better for it. Before you knew it, synths and jaunty bass were dominating and the only awkward and angular things were the elbows thrashing about at shows. Leeds, UK band Holodrum seem custom designed to cause such corduroy mayhem in their debut single, “Free Advice.” Featuring members of such Leeds luminaries as Cowtown, Hookworms, Yard Act, Virginia Wing and Drahla, the manifesto is mostly party-based as a direct affront to the impending doom which constantly tries to put a bummer on everything.

