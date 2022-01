The term water bug can be a commonly used nickname for many pests, specifically cockroaches. While there are true water bugs (infraorder Nepomorpha), the name water bug is most commonly used to refer to the Oriental cockroach, or Blatta orientalis. These cockroaches earned their nickname because they have a tendency to hang out in wet environments. They have been known to travel to higher floors in apartment buildings by use of the water pipes, and they prefer moist, dirty hiding spots such as garbage chutes and sewage pipes. Oriental cockroaches do not cause structural damage but severe situations can lead to a distinctive, musky, "roachy" odor.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO