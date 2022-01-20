ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Tewksbury Police Select Backyard Ice Rink For Neighborhood Hockey Game

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Police have found the backyard ice rink where they will host a three-on-three hockey game with kids.

Officers were looking for the best homemade rink in town to set up a game to connect with young people in the community. They received dozens of submissions.

The winner was a home on Sunset Circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii3kL_0drNerJ500

Tewksbury Police chose this backyard rink for the January 27 game. (WBZ-TV)

In a Tweet Thursday, police said they are ready for the big game on January 27 – and their strategy is to wear the kids down.

Tewksbury Police said they hope to set up more fun competitions before winter’s over.

