Tewksbury Police Select Backyard Ice Rink For Neighborhood Hockey Game

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Police have found the backyard ice rink where they will host a three-on-three hockey game with kids.

Officers were looking for the best homemade rink in town to set up a game to connect with young people in the community. They received dozens of submissions.

The winner was a home on Sunset Circle.

In a Tweet Thursday, police said they are ready for the big game on January 27 – and their strategy is to wear the kids down.

Tewksbury Police said they hope to set up more fun competitions before winter’s over.