When E’leece Miner came to Houston from Los Angeles, she said she noticed a void in the market for the kind of cuisine that she liked. Between her 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and the experience of her husband, Josh Miner, with business and finance, the two looked into opening their own restaurant. After around four years of planning and renovating the location, which was formerly a Verizon store, Herb and Beet opened in 2018 on Sawdust Road.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO