Jack Doles is taking extra precautions in Beijing for Olympics

Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where they identified a small cluster of Covid-19 infections will be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics. The announcement came days after China's postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus cases. Some 30 infections have been detected in the past week in Beijing, one of the world's most populous cities. Both the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control have said the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO