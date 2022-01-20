Jack Doles is taking extra precautions in Beijing for Olympics

Jan. 20, 2022: Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Uniforms for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday. The look includes an anorak, featuring Intelligent Insulation technology, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boots — all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles. Each item in the uniform is manufactured in the United States. The boots are offered in red and white colorways. The rest of the uniform is available in red, white and blue as well. Ralph Lauren partnered with textile innovation company, Skyscrape, to bring the technology to market that brings sustainability to the forefront....
