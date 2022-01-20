ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jack Doles is taking extra precautions in Beijing for Olympics

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Doles answers questions about the...

www.woodtv.com

Footwear News

Check Out All of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Uniforms

Jan. 20, 2022: Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Uniforms for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday. The look includes an anorak, featuring Intelligent Insulation technology, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boots — all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles. Each item in the uniform is manufactured in the United States. The boots are offered in red and white colorways. The rest of the uniform is available in red, white and blue as well. Ralph Lauren partnered with textile innovation company, Skyscrape, to bring the technology to market that brings sustainability to the forefront....
SPORTS
yourvalley.net

ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who...
SPORTS
Journal Inquirer

Stamford will be home for Beijing Olympic announcers

The road to the Winter Olympics stops in Connecticut — at least for NBC’s announcing teams. The games will be held in Beijing, China, but the broadcast booths will be located at NBC Sports broadcast headquarters in Stamford. USA Today reported Wednesday that all NBC’s event announcers, including...
STAMFORD, CT
AFP

Beijing tests 2 million for Covid as Winter Olympics loom

Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where they identified a small cluster of Covid-19 infections will be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics. The announcement came days after China's postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus cases. Some 30 infections have been detected in the past week in Beijing, one of the world's most populous cities. Both the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control have said the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Olympic 'curse' strikes again as Beijing costs mount

The "curse" of Olympic overspending looks set to strike again at the Beijing Games, with stringent Covid measures and loss of ticket sale revenues pushing up costs for China. It's not unusual for nations to find the bill for hosting an Olympics ballooning, but the pandemic and China's zero-Covid approach has made preparations for the February 4-20 Winter Games particularly difficult. With increasingly strict rules imposed as domestic outbreaks spread in China, organisers announced last week that they will not sell tickets to the public because of the "complicated" Covid situation. Instead, invitations will be given to select people. The organising committee had originally calculated ticketing revenue to be worth $118 million.
SPORTS
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

Team USA s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Bobsledder Aja Evans...
SPORTS
KTUL

abc17news.com

Tri-City Herald

