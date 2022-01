Zdenka Badovinac and Clare Lilley will head the respective institutions. Curator and writer Zdenka Badovinac has been selected to head the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art. Badovinac was formerly the long-serving director of Ljubljana’s Modern Galerija, but was ousted from her role in December 2020 by Slovenia’s new rightwing government after a 27-year tenure. She was widely credited for turning the museum into a progressive and leading institution, with the late Okwui Enwezor calling it ‘the house that Zdenka built’, having notably assembled the first collection of of postwar avant-garde art from Eastern Europe and curated influential exhibitions including Body and the East: From the 1960s to the Present (1998) and 2000+ Arteast Collection: The Art of Eastern Europe in Dialogue with the West (2003). Zdenka was also the commissioner for the Slovenian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale from 1993 to 1997, and again from 2005, while also serving as Austrian commissioner for the Bienal de São Paulo. In 2020, Zdenka received the Igor Zabel prize for her ‘outstanding […] contribution to Eastern Europe and global art history’.

MUSEUMS ・ 6 DAYS AGO