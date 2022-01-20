ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Elementary school children enjoy shows at the Opera House

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alice in Wonderland was presented by the Wichita Children's Theatre on Thursday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House....

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
reportertoday.com

The Future is Bright at Hennessey Elementary School

Hennessey students and staff returned to school ready to kick off 2022 with new learning goals! Last month we focused on goal setting, and we are eager to start the second half of the school year to reach those goals. Trinity, a kindergarten student, has a goal to do “all her math and letter work. This will help me in all my learning.” Way to go, Trinity! We are ready to set, plan and achieve our goals by persevering and having a growth mindset, our core value for the month of February. A 2nd grade student, Miles has a goal of inventing a roller coaster someday. When asked how he was going to do that, he said, “I am going to make a plan, get the parts, maybe start a business and design it early.” Then he is going to give a free ticket for all the Hennessey Heroes! That is Hennessey Hero Pride at its finest!!! #HennesseyHeroPride #GoalSetting.
EDUCATION
whdh.com

Book vending machines arrive in Stoughton elementary schools

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Public Schools is letting students know that vending machines aren’t just for snacks and drinks — they’re also for books. All five elementary schools in the district have received book vending machines that are customized with school logos as well as artwork by local author and illustrator Jarrett Lerner, Stoughton Public Schools wrote Thursday on Facebook.
STOUGHTON, MA
95.5 FM WIFC

Power Outage at Stetsonville Elementary School

STETSONVILLE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Medford Area Public School District is asking parents of students at Stetsonville Elementary School pick their students up by noon, due to a power outage. A tweet from the school district says: “Due to a power outage at Stetsonville Elementary School, we would like...
STETSONVILLE, WI
WIS-TV

Newberry Elementary School temporarily moving to e-learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry Elementary will shift to eLearning from January 12-17. This change only affects Newberry Elementary and is due to the percentage of staff who are positive, symptomatic, and/or quarantined for Covid-19, according to the Newberry County School District. Beginning Wednesday, January 12, Newberry Elementary School will...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#School Children#Elementary Schools#Performing#The Wichita Children#Grandview Elementary#School House Rock
mybasin.com

Peterson Elementary School closure

Due to staffing shortages, Peterson Elementary School will be closed to students Wednesday, Jan. 19, Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21. Plans are to reopen on a regular schedule on Monday, Jan. 24. The school will contact families if there are any updates. Updates also will be posted on our website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Midland Daily News

Throwback: Bullock Creek elementary schools

It was at the start of the 1966 school year that the Bullock Creek School District opened two new elementary buildings — Floyd Elementary School and Pine River School. The district already had Bullock Creek Elementary and the junior-senior high school.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
seattleschools.org

Virtual Tour/Open House for Stevens Elementary

We will be offering three virtual tours for families looking to join Stevens Elementary for the 2022-23 school year. Incoming Kindergartners: Thurs, January 20 at 6 p.m. Join the meeting. All grades: Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. Join the meeting. All grades: Tuesday, February 1 at 3:30 p.m. Join...
SEATTLE, WA
valdostatoday.com

Pinevale Elementary receives school supply donations

Pinevale Elementary School has some amazing community partners and supporters. Several helped our PES students start off the school year with everything they needed to be successful. The Cody Store and Kevin’s Korner donated backpacks and supplies for our students and Bealls Outlet of Valdosta collected school supplies especially for...
VALDOSTA, GA
Cape Gazette

Local children enjoy Elks’ Polar Express extravaganza

Grey dreary skies and periods of cold rain and sleet were prevalent the morning of Dec. 19, but that did not deter the elves of Cape Henlopen Elks 2540 – the Polar Express Extravaganza for kids must go on! So, rather than offer a drive-through experience, the entire event was brought inside the hall where all could stay warm and comfortable.
KIDS
wbiw.com

Mitchell Stingerz dance team to host benefit showcase at Mitchell Opera House

MITCHELL – On January 22, the Mitchell High School Stingerz Dance Team will perform over 20 outstanding routines to raise funds and awareness for two local cancer patients. More than 20 groups consisting of solos, ensembles, and large groups will perform routines of all genres on the historic grand stage of Mitchell Opera House.
MITCHELL, IN
juneau.org

Riverbend Elementary School update

Riverbend Elementary School was inspected for water damage today, January 13, following flooding at the school. The Juneau School District was notified that cleanup and repairs will take several weeks. Tomorrow, staff members will pack up classrooms to prepare for construction crews. Flooring, carpet, and drywall need to be removed and replaced in most of the school.
JUNEAU, AK
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

History of the Opera House: Pigs on stage

“Vaudeville is dead. The acrobats, the animal acts, the dancers, the singers, and the old-time comedians have taken their final bows and disappeared into the wings of obscurity. For fifty years — from 1875 to 1925 — vaudeville was the popular entertainment of the masses. ... You could be ignorant and be star. You could be a moron and be wealthy. ... Vaudeville asked only that you own an animal or an instrument or have a minimum of talent or a maximum of nerve.” — Fred Allen, Vaudeville juggler and comedian in his 1956 memoir “Much Ado About Me"
CHEBOYGAN, MI
kniakrls.com

Pella Opera House Hosting Bridal Open House

The Pella Opera House may be best known for its slate of performances held annually, but COVID-19 also limited another key use — weddings and receptions. Director Cyndi Atkins says they had just completed renovations to their bridal suite in March of 2020 — and since then, use has been limited.
PELLA, IA
The Oakland Press

New ballet ‘Higher Ground’ makes debut at Detroit Opera House

The Dance Theatre of Harlem began working on its new ballet, “Higher Ground,” prior to the pandemic. But creator Robert Garland feels that his piece — having its world premiere this weekend at the Detroit Opera House — has been enhanced by the events of the past 22 months.
DETROIT, MI
JC Post

Lunch and Learn is scheduled at the Eisenhower Presidential Library

2022 virtual programming from the Eisenhower Presidential Library kicks off the first monthly Lunch & Learn on Thursday, January 27 at noon central time. This year's theme is titled "Dwight D. Eisenhower: The Making of a Leader." Mary Jean Eisenhower will help you get to know her great-grandmother Ida. Ida...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Kilpatrick returns to Camden Opera House

CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, welcomes back Portland rocker Pete Kilpatrick for a full-band concert Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Dan Blakeslee will open the show, returning to the tradition of a rollicking concert to head into the toboggan nationals weekend. Tickets for...
CAMDEN, ME
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy