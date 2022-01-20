ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas House Fire Leaves 1 Dead From Injuries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man died from his injuries after firefighters rescued him from a house fire on Thursday, January 20 in Dallas.

At about 12:08 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call for a house fire on the 10300 block of Desdemona Drive in Northeast Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units suppress a house fire on January 20, 2022. (credit: Chopper 11)

According to initial reports from the 911 caller, smoke was seen coming from inside the home, and a vehicle in the driveway caused them to believe someone might have still been inside.

When firefighters arrived, they began rescue and suppression operations. Within a short time, they pulled an elderly man in his 70s from the home. He was immediately transferred to an ambulance, where medics began life-saving measures while taking him to a local hospital.

It was later reported that the man died from his injuries. DFR Fire Investigators discovered that four family members lived at the home, but only the man was present when the fire began. At least one of the three cats in the home perished as well, but a dog was able to escape safely.

Investigators said that due to the extensive damage to the home, they could not determine where the fire began or what started it. The cause will therefore be listed as undetermined.

