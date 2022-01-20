ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: The FA's probe into suspicious betting on a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player was triggered by a £55k in-play gamble on that one player being booked

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The FA’s betting probe into an Arsenal Premier League match earlier this season centres on an extraordinary £55,000 in-play gamble on one player being booked towards the end of the game.

The Arsenal star, whose identity is known to Sportsmail but who cannot be named for legal reasons, was eventually cautioned, leading bookmakers to report the bets to the FA due to the large amount of money involved. The sum was far in excess of what is usually wagered on yellow cards.

The FA’s intelligence and integrity analysts are leading inquiries with Genius Sports, a sports data company which specialises in identifying unusual bets and the potential for spot-fixing and match-fixing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdOEQ_0drNaPvh00
The FA’s betting probe into an Arsenal Premier League match earlier this season centres on an £55,000 in-play gamble on one player being booked towards the end of the game

The governing body have yet to launch a formal investigation and are likely to speak to Arsenal and their players before doing so.

An industry expert who has studied trading patterns for the match told Sportsmail that although the betting was highly unusual, it was unlikely to involve any corruption, as most of the betting involved punters opposing each other on gambling exchanges.

‘The trading in the 10 minutes prior to that yellow is nothing like I have ever seen before,’ he said. ‘It looks unusual but the most plausible thing is that it is the perfect storm of punters opposing each other rather than fixing. I have got to emphasise it is people losing money as well as winning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ebdyv_0drNaPvh00
The Arsenal star was eventually cautioned, leading bookmakers to report the bets to the FA due to the large amount of money involved

‘I don’t think Premier League footballers on £175,000 a week are fixing, even to the slightly larger amounts you can win on exchanges.’

FA sources have also privately cast doubt on whether the player would have known about the betting patterns and could be implicated.

Proven cases of spot-fixing are rare in this country, although Lincoln City defender Bradley Woods was banned for six years in 2018 after being found guilty of deliberately getting booked twice during their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals the previous season.

Texts revealed Wood hatched a plan with seven friends to collect yellow cards in two ties.

Plotters stood to win a total of £10,000 for two different bets, so the money staked would have been a few thousand pounds, far less than in the Arsenal match. Yet it still triggered a red flag among bookmakers.

Sixteen different players have picked up bookings for Arsenal this season.

The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves 'complete the permanent signing of on-loan Hwang Hee-Chan' after the South Korean striker's impressive start to Premier League life at Molineux

Wolves have completed the permanent signing of South Korean striker Hwang Hee-Chan after a successful loan spell at the club, according to reports. The 26-year-old, who turned that age on Wednesday, moved to Molineux on a season-long contract from RB Leipzig, with a view to making the transfer permanent for around £15million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard's move to Newcastle is in danger of collapse, despite Ralf Rangnick giving the deal his blessing... as Manchester United hold firm in their demand for loan fee and substantial survival bonus

Jesse Lingard's move from Manchester United to Newcastle is in danger of collapsing after the two clubs failed to agree terms. Lingard was given the green light to spend the remaining five months of his United contract on loan at St James’ Park following talks with interim boss Ralf Rangnick on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hull City see transfer embargo lifted having repaid loan to the Football League following takeover by Acun Ilicali... with the Tigers now able to sign players in the last few days of the January window

Hull have had their transfer embargo lifted after repaying an EFL loan, the Championship club have announced. The Tigers, who last week were taken over by Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali, took the loan out under previous owners the Allam family to manage the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdown restrictions severely damaging clubs' revenues across the country.
SPORTS
