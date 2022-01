Radio Free Asia quotes Yige Dong in a report titled “Homes before husbands: why younger Chinese women put their trust in real estate.” "Many of these young women come from a generation of only children [under the one-child policy], and their sense of themselves was shaped during the 1980s and 1990s," she said. "Their vision for themselves is to have their own lives, their own property, and an independent sense of who they are," she said. "And yet now they're being told that women are expected to be good wives and mothers, and stay home to help the kids with their homework."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO