Exclusive: UK Apple Store Covid ‘Appointment Only’ Procedures Set to End

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Apple is set to phase out its Covid procedures in the UK which meant almost every customer had to book a time slot to visit one of its stores. The Mac Observer has learned that starting this Saturday through to next week the majority of retail outlets will transition...

Apple Insider

UK Apple Stores start to accept walk-in customers again

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is opening up a number of its Apple Stores in the UK to walk-in customers, by dropping a requirement to attend a session with a reservation.
Mac Observer

Apple Stopping Providing HeadPhones With iPhones in France

Apple will no longer have to require EarPods with the iPhone 13 in France. The relevant legislation has been altered, AppleInsider revealed, picking up on local media reports in the country. Apple to Stop Putting HeadPhones in Box With iPhones in France. Apple changed its policy on providing free headphones...
The Independent

Primark set to axe around 400 jobs in UK store management overhaul

Around 400 jobs are set to be axed across fast fashion chain Primark’s UK stores as the group looks to overhaul its retail management team.The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods has launched a consultation with staff as part of plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail...
hypebeast.com

Apple Will Reportedly Require Staff To Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots to Enter Stores and Offices

Apple will supposedly require its staff to show proof of their COVID-19 booster shots in order to enter stores and offices. In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Apple will implement this policy starting February 15. Employees will have four weeks to get their booster shots after they are deemed eligible, and unvaccinated staff — including those who have not received the vaccine and those who have not submitted their proof of vaccination — will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 antigen test before they are allowed to enter a retail store, partner store or the Apple office beginning January 24.
Benzinga

Apple To Require Proof Of COVID Booster Shot For Store And Corporate Employees

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has asked its store as well as corporate employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot. Apple will require unvaccinated employees to provide negative COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace beginning Jan. 24. Additionally, if an employee is eligible to get a booster shot, they...
9to5Mac

Apple Store employees raise concerns about working conditions amid latest wave of COVID-19 pandemic

2021 wasn’t an easy year for Apple when it comes to the relationship with its employees, as some of them have publicly decided to demand better working conditions. However, this doesn’t only affect corporate positions. 9to5Mac has learned that the situation for employees in Apple Retail Stores is not the best either, as they complain about working conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Independent

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Read More Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on RussiaThe Works enjoys strong Christmas from Peppa Pig and Paw PatrolMan dies following crash involving car and lorry
Mac Observer

Twitter Misinformation Reporting Feature Expands to More Countries

Twitter misinformation reporting is a feature the company announced in August 2021. Now it’s rolling the tool out to Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines, reports TechCrunch. The ability to flag tweets as misinformation allows users to more quickly and directly flag content that may not fit into existing rules, as well. But the reports themselves are tied into Twitter’s existing enforcement flow, where a combination of human review and moderation is used to determine if a punitive action should take place.
CarBuzz.com

Apple CarKey Won't Be Exclusive To BMW Anymore

Currently, the Apple CarKey feature is only available on select BMW products such as the 5 Series, but a new report hints that this may soon be offered with select Hyundai and Genesis products. This is a convenient app that took to the stage at the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference and was followed by a very slow rollout phase with just the Bavarian manufacturer adopting it.
The Independent

New York H&M store forced to close after employee exposes lice on Twitter

An H&M store in New York was temporarily shut after an employee revealed that a customer found lice crawling on the displayed clothing. Netroya B, who works at the store’s Oculus outlet at the World Trade Centre in Manhattan, said that the company was not doing enough to fix the problem.The employee shared images of brown bugs, most likely lice, on a rack of half a dozen hoodies. “Today a customer discovered lice on a rack of hoodies,” she wrote on Twitter. “They’re not closing the store nor are they notifying employees of the problem. The section was just blocked...
Mac Observer

Report Reveals UK Government Push to Attack Encrypted Messengers

The UK government is planning an advertising campaign to attack messaging apps that use end-to-end encryption. The details were published via Rolling Stone over the weekend. The documents reveal the government department is aiming to shift public opinion against Facebook’s encryption of Messenger. One proposed idea is a physical campaign that implies child endangerment. In privacy circles this subject is commonly referred to as one of the “Four Horsemen of the Infocalypse.”
Nursing Times

Exclusive: Nurses reveal pain of ‘never-ending’ Covid-19 pandemic

Trapped in what feels like a “never-ending” cycle of coronavirus demand, while bearing the brunt of deteriorating staffing levels and pre-existing workplace pressures, nurses across health and social care have told Nursing Times about the impact the latest Omicron wave is having on them and the services they provide.
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: With cases declining, is this the end of Omicron in the UK?

The UK reported 141,472 cases of the coronavirus, yesterday, 9 January. This is the fifth consecutive day the nation has recorded a decline in cases. As it stands currently, no new restrictions are set to be introduced for Brits, as has been observed by other governments around the world in an attempt at curbing the spread of the virus.
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $100

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
SPY

Price Drop Alert: Get Apple AirPods for $99 Right Now on Amazon

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging Looking for the best AirPods deals for January 202? Each week SPY.com editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals on AirPods. Last year Apple finally released a new generation of AirPods, and the 3rd Generation AirPods offer some serious...
