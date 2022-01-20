Exclusive: UK Apple Store Covid ‘Appointment Only’ Procedures Set to End

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Read More Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on RussiaThe Works enjoys strong Christmas from Peppa Pig and Paw PatrolMan dies following crash involving car and lorry

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO