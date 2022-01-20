ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden and Vice President Harris now have wax figures

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been re-created.

Madaume Tussauds in Times Square has unveiled these wax figures to recognize President Biden and Vice President Harris’s first year in office. It’s a tradition for Madame Tussauds to create wax figures of each U.S. president, but this is the first time the museum has also created one for the vice president. Guests can pose for pictures with Biden and Harris’ wax lookalikes in a setting created to look like the oval office.

Each wax figure took roughly six months to complete. President Biden and Vice President Harris’ figures are wearing recreations of the outfits worn at last year’s inauguration, that took place a year ago on January 20.

